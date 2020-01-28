HERMISTON — A start-up meeting for #Stand On Every Corner is planned in Hermiston.
The upcoming gathering is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Veg Out, 140 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. A nationwide effort, people are gathering in communities across the United States to protest and speak out on a variety of matters. Whether it’s the environment, government, education, healthcare or other concerns, the idea is to express concerns as well as share inspirations to help each other in need of support.
The goal is to provide an avenue for people to get involved. All ages are welcome.
For more information, contact Bernie Sanderson 541-626-9189, cln42da87@yahoo.com or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.