UMATILLA — Community members are invited to dust off their old instruments and get tuned up for the Umatilla High School pep band.
All musicians are invited to help rock the stands during home football games. All music will be provided and some loaner instruments may be available. Game dates include Thursday, Sept. 19; Friday, Sept. 27; Friday, Oct. 4; and Friday, Nov. 1.
For more information, contact music director Donny Dugan at dugand@umatillasd.org or 503-308-3738.
