HERMISTON — The holiday spirit is revving up the next two weekends as the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce brings Peppermint Lane back to the Festival of Lights.
The special walk-thru event is Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, 6-10 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Hermiston. Gate admission is by donation.
Featuring Christmas cabanas and fire pits, Peppermint Lane provides prime viewing to soak in the light festival. It offers protection from the elements and an opportunity to enjoy the spirit of the season with others.
“We’re just overjoyed to bring it back,” Chamber Executive Director Val Hoxie said. “I’m just looking forward to being out there again to see the twinkling lights, enjoying hot cocoa and visiting with people.”
And while warming up your outsides by the fire pits, you can warm up your insides with hot chocolate. Commemorative mugs are available for $10 with hot cocoa and peppermint schnapps. Also, s’mores kits are $5 and regular cocoa refills are $3.
In addition, one of the Christmas cabanas may be reserved by chamber members for 2-hour time slots. Hoxie said it offers local businesses a chance to share some holiday cheer with their co-workers and friends.
EOTEC General Manager Al Davis said information about special activities at the light festival will be posted on its Facebook page, including musical performances. In addition, he said as his schedule allows, Santa Claus is expected to drop in.
The Festival of Lights continues Thursday through Sunday nights, 6-10 p.m. through Jan. 1. For more information, search bit.ly/3gopqsj or call EOTEC at 541-289-9800. For more about Peppermint Lane or to reserve a Christmas cabana, call the Hermiston chamber at 541-567-6151
Tammy Malgesini
