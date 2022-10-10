Performers Joshua Samuel Brown, left and Stephanie Huffman, portray Joseph Allen and Jessie Walton, figures from Pendleton's historic past, during the Quiet Neighbors tour Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Karin Power portrays Nancy Despain, a figure of Pendleton’s historic past, during the Quiet Neighbors tour Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Pendleton’s Olney Cemetery.
Phil Wright/East Oregonian
Performers Marilla Holden, left, and Danielle McClelland, portray Eva May Hult and her mother Celia Hult during the Quiet Neighbors tour Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Pendleton's Olney Cemetery.
Phil Wright/East Oregonian
Performers Judith Burger, left, and Holly Krokosz portray Pendleton historic figures Aura Morse Goodwin Raley and Cozbi Raley Pruitt during the Quiet Neighbors tour Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Pendleton's Olney Cemetery.
Sara Phinney/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Some of Pendleton’s long-gone residents came to life again late last week to entertain and educate hundreds of guests.
But this was no zombie jamboree. Rather, locals donned period costumes and stepped into the roles of some of Pendleton’s historic figures, including Nancy Despain and Aura Morse Goodwin Raley, for tours of Pendleton’s old Olney Cemetery.
Quiet Neighbors ran Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6-8. Tour guests followed a path through the cemetery, stopping to “meet” the historic figures near their grave sites. Each performer interpreted events from the lives of past local residents.
Heather Culley with the Pendleton Public Library organized Quiet Neighbors. In its second year, she reported, 320 guests took the tour: 84 on Oct. 6, 89 on Oct. 7 and 147 on Oct. 8.
Quiet Neighbors is a joint venture between Pendleton Public Library, Olney Cemetery and the Umatilla County Historical Society.
