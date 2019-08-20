HERMISTON — Kristen Peterson, an avid do-it-yourself crafter, designs and makes dream catchers.
Utilizing customized themes, teams, colors, characters or other ideas, Peterson often creates special dream catchers for others. A display featuring her work is available for view during the month of August at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
