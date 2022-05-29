HERMISTON — With a theme of Moo-ving Forward Together!, the Umatilla County Fair invites people to catch some great music each night on the Wildhorse Resort & Casino Main Stage. The 2022 fair is Aug. 10-13 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road Hermiston.
For the second year in a row, the opening concert is free with fair admission. Petty Fever will take the stage Wednesday, Aug. 10. The award-winning group is a tribute to Tom Petty. Fair admission is available online in advance for $10.
Home Free — an a cappella country group that won the fourth season of NBC’s “The Sing-Off”— will perform Thursday, Aug. 11, and Nashville singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd will close out fair week on Saturday, Aug. 13.
General admission for the Thursday and Saturday night concerts is free with fair admission. Reserved and premium seating (first five rows) are available for $12 and $20, respectively — they do not include fair admission.
Also, Grand Champion Club Party Pit tickets are available for $80, which includes entry for four adults 21 and older. The special section features standing room only, a private bar and a dance floor.
A Latino Night Dance is set for Friday, Aug. 12. The bands and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
