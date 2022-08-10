PFOL book sale
Anna Oliver looks through a book with Warren, left, and Judah on Sept. 28, 2019, during the Pendleton Friends of the Library book sale. The primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization returns after two years Aug. 25-27, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — After two years without its largest fundraiser, the Pendleton Friends of the Library is turning the page as it prepares for its annual book sale. With more than 50,000 books and media available for purchase, people of all ages can find something that interests them.

PFOL members can view and purchase items before the event opens to the general public. The fundraiser kicks off with a member preview sale on Thursday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. To take advantage of the first selection, people can register as a member at the door or in advance via www.pendletonfriendsofthelibrary.wordpress.com.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

