Anna Oliver looks through a book with Warren, left, and Judah on Sept. 28, 2019, during the Pendleton Friends of the Library book sale. The primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization returns after two years Aug. 25-27, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — After two years without its largest fundraiser, the Pendleton Friends of the Library is turning the page as it prepares for its annual book sale. With more than 50,000 books and media available for purchase, people of all ages can find something that interests them.
PFOL members can view and purchase items before the event opens to the general public. The fundraiser kicks off with a member preview sale on Thursday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. To take advantage of the first selection, people can register as a member at the door or in advance via www.pendletonfriendsofthelibrary.wordpress.com.
The public sale begins Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event ends with a bag sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 3-5 p.m. Shoppers can purchase all the books they can fit into a bag for $1.
A nonprofit organization, PFOL provides assistance to the Pendleton Public Library. Money raised by the group goes to support programs, purchase materials and other needs of the Pendleton library. During the height of the pandemic, its membership hosted smaller fundraisers, including a mini book sale at the library, a winter raffle and its annual Adopt-a-Magazine campaign.
Because of the large-scale effort it takes to organize the event, PFOL President Sean Degan is seeking volunteers interested in helping. Assistance is needed during three-hour shifts on Aug. 23-24 with arranging books on the tables. Also, additional manpower can be used for two-hour blocks of time throughout the fundraiser.
