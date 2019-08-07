PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library want to get the word out that their annual book sale will be held a month early.
For more than 30 years, the annual event has been held in October — however, this year it will be held at the end of September. Rosanna Brown, PFOL president, said the sale is the group’s largest fundraising event. Money raised from the event helps in supporting programs and making purchases at the Pendleton Public Library.
The event kicks off with the member’s-only preview sale Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7-9 p.m. It’s held at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The public sale is Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, a $1 bag sale runs the last day from 3-5 p.m. In addition, teachers with identification will receive a free bag of books during the bag sale.
For more information, including how to become a library friend, contact Brown at pendletonfriendsofthelibrary@gmail.com, 541-215-9916 or the library at 541-966-0380.
