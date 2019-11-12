PENDLETON — A stunning photography display featuring the work of Pendleton resident Debbie McIntosh is currently available for view at the Pendleton Public Library.
The exhibit is part of the library’s effort to showcase local artists and to provide additional access to the visual arts. “Yellowstone in Winter” features nearly two dozen photographs McIntosh shot during a pair of seasonal trips to Yellowstone National Park. The public is invited to an artist talk and reception Thursday at 6 p.m. at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Refreshments will be served.
Cherise Baker and Dena Summerfield, co-owners of Pendleton Art + Frame, both serve on the library’s art committee. Baker said having fine art grace the walls of the library provides an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. In addition, she said it offers an opportunity for more people to enjoy art.
“Sometimes people are intimidated to go to an art gallery,” Baker said.
The Pendleton business owners also have hosted several exhibitions of McIntosh’s work. And they are looking forward to a February exhibit that features McIntosh’s photography of Mongolia.
While she has always enjoyed taking snapshots, McIntosh said in a 2016 interview that she became more serious about her photography about a decade prior. After taking a photography course from Gregg Berlie at Blue Mountain Community College, she continues a course of self-study. McIntosh reads books and manuals, attends seminars and watches webinars as well as embarking on photo tours with professionals.
McIntosh focuses on capturing awe-inspiring moments in nature. She also enjoys sharing those moments with others through her work.
“I identify the essence of the moment, what it is I’m responding to emotionally, and that becomes the inspiration for the photograph,” she said. “It is my hope that people feel something, that ‘a-ha’ moment, when they view my images.”
McIntosh called herself a “serious amateur photographer” during a 2011 interview. Since then, she retired as the special services coordinator/school psychologist with the Pendleton School District and continues to focus on developing her photography business.
She first gained recognition for her work in 2012, receiving the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award during the Open Regional Photography Exhibit presented by the Arts Council of Pendleton. Since then, she has won numerous awards throughout the region. Also in 2013, Pendleton’s new St. Anthony Hospital commissioned seven of McIntosh’s photographs, including “Highlights,” a large canvas shot of the setting sun on the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
The Pendleton Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-966-0380. For more about McIntosh, visit www.debbiemcphoto.com.
