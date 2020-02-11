PENDLETON — A local bird enthusiast and photographer will share a presentation at the Pendleton Bird Club.
Mark Ludwick will present "Birds of the McNary Wildlife Nature Area and other Umatilla County Birds” during the February meeting. The event is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be served.
Anyone that is interested is welcome to attend Pendleton Bird Club meetings. The group often invites guest speakers to share their knowledge and expertise on various birding topics. Also, sometimes the meeting is preceded by a potluck meal.
For more information, contact Jack Simons at pendletonbirdclub@gmail.com, Lorna Waltz at lornawaltz@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonbirders.wordpress.com.
