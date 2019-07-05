PENDLETON — The photographs of David Webber start with images from the real world, and through transformation they become hybrid forms.
An exhibit featuring his work opens with a public reception Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. There is no admission charge.
Webber’s photos are said to confuse the boundaries of their reference and challenge the viewers’ perception of what they are seeing. Superimposing images through layering, he pushes them to varying degrees of density by creating simple composites, fields of color and meshed textures.
An assistant professor of new media at the University of Central Oklahoma, Webber teaches video, sound, installation and interactive art. As an artist, he works primarily with time-based media and interactive installations. In his spare time, Webber makes analog synthesizers and electro-acoustic music.
Executive director Roberta Lavadour said the exhibit is extremely unique. In addition, she urges people to attend the reception for a chance to visit with Webber.
“It will be a rare opportunity for local artists, students and the general public to talk with someone working in the field of new media,” she said.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through July 27.
For more information, call 541-278-9201. For more about Webber, visit www.davidedwardwebber.com.
