PENDLETON — The 47th annual Open Regional Exhibit, this year featuring photography entries in slideshow format, opens Thursday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. on the Pendleton Center for the Arts website. Prize money provided by Banner Bank totaling $1,000 will be awarded to the winners in two age groups. A separate award of $200, the Jaqueline Brown People's Choice Award, is sponsored by the Brown/Picken family.
Due to restrictions for the COVID-19 outbreak, the exhibit is available online only for the first time. "There are several things that we've learned as we adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Pendleton Center for the Arts Executive Director Roberta Lavadour in a press release. "Having photo entries available to view online is something that we will definitely carry into the future. It's a wonderful way to enjoy the images from anywhere, even on your phone, and revisit them again and again."
The Arts Center is encouraging their regular patrons and those who might not have attended an opening before to make the night special at home, preparing their own hors d'oeuvres and beverages since they will be missing the treats typically provided at an in-person event.
The exhibit will be available on the center's website for at lease six months, extending the time that viewers typically get to have access to the work. More information is available by emailing director@pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.