PENDLETON — The two first lines of the FFA motto encompass all that the Blue Mountain District Ag Mechanics contest is about — learning to do and doing to learn.
That learning and doing led the Pendleton FFA Chapter to success at this year’s Ag Mechanics Career Development Event. The chapter’s advanced and beginning teams both placed first during the April 14 event hosted by the Blue Mountain Community College Ag Department.
Students demonstrated their abilities in events ranging from shielded metal arc welding to electrical wiring. The two teams were thrilled to bring home blue banners for their efforts. In addition, each team had students place in every event on the way to their district championships.
The advanced team was led by wins from Crae Campbell in both plasma cutting and surveying, as well as a finish as the master mechanic after adding his score on the written Ag Mechanics test with his other scores.
Other advanced winners included James Savage in MIG welding; Drew McAnally, oxyfuel cutting; Kinley McAnally, oxyfuel welding; and Gage Strzelczyk, advanced electrical wiring. Also, the land surveying team of Crae Campbell, Drew McAnally and Cahill Robinson were champions. And Brielle Youncs and Cahill Robinson placed second in the oxyfuel welding and the plasma cutting events, respectively.
The beginning team had multiple event winners as well, including Adrie Fisher, oxyfuel welding; Will Huber, oxyfuel cutting; and Gus Dunfee, woodworking. Also, reserve champions were Michael Rosselle, master mechanic test; Korrie Sirovatka, oxyfuel welding; and Cameron Weidert, oxyfuel cutting.
Marty Campbell, Pendeton’s’ FFA advisor, congratulated all of the participants. He said the students worked hard to develop their skills.
“I’m tickled they did as well as they did,” Campbell said. “It’s just a testament to what focus and work ethic can accomplish for young people.”
