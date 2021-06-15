PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50/51-year reunion Aug. 20-21.
The gathering will include a Friday night no-host social from 6:30-10 p.m. on the patio at Hamley’s Steakhouse, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The Saturday night gathering begins with a no-host social from 5-6:30 p.m. at Sundown Bar & Grill, 233 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton. It will be followed by a barbecued beef brisket and chicken dinner. The evening also includes recorded music and dancing. The cost for the dinner is $35 per person.
Those planning to attend the dinner need to send a check with the names of attendees to: Pendleton High School Class of 1970, c/o Chris Henson Woodard, 12115 S.W. Bowmont St., Portland, OR 97225.
For questions or to provide updates on classmates, email woodardch@comcast.net. For additional information, search Facebook and join the “Pendleton High School Class of 1970” page.
———
The Pendleton High School Class of 1970 is looking for the following classmates:
Andy Ely, Bob Blanc, Barbara Clark Hoffman, Betty Schiller Hammond, Bob Branstetter, Bob Thomas, Brant Medonich, Bruce Marker, Brenda Kuhlmann Davis, Byron Murphy, Carl Culham, Carol Allen, Carol Noel Furlong, Carolyn Sebastian, Cathy Christopher, Charles Rowell, Cheri Hall Svoboda, Cherie Smith Coonce, Cris Cesarino, Christine Brown, Cindy Dickensen, Cindee Glennie, Connie Cogan. Connie McCormmach, Dale Bruner, Dale Tinhof, Dan Foreman, Dan Swart, Dave Lemke, Dave Michael, Davis Wallis, Debbie Perkins, Debby Wohlford Reber, Deborah Gentner, Debra Toronto, Dick Vorseth, Don Hammond, Don Olsen, Donna Turner Sisk, Doug Doyle, Doug Haynie, Ed Elam, Eric Ewing, Evan Mayer, Fran Stump, Frank Reed, Gary Galenbeck, Gary Mullin, George Peck, Gloria Richardson Flint, Greg Gorham, Jim Lytton, Jamie Sands, Jan Lilly Cook, Janet Littlefield, Janette Roberts Sparhawk, Janis Foster, Jayne Clarke*, Jean Hatch Donais, Jean Nooy, Jeanine Smith Hoeft, Jim Gorger, Joan Oylear Hiaberton, Joanie Roettger, Jody Pastora Kipp, John Bullock, John Kaufman, Karen Johnson, Karen Walder Wilson, Karlene Cunnington/Bob Smith, Kathi Ruff Cresswell, Kathy Anderson Hartley, Kathy Healy Mayhew, Kathy Herndon Tucker, Kathy Lindi Simpson, Kathy Motta O’Connor, Kathy Sutter Hare, Kay, Allen Baker, Kay Rauch Bailey, Kelly Wilson, Keith Bierman, Kitty Page Anderson, Kris Bye Redin, Lana Fulton, Larry Hicks, Larry Spino, Linda Beck Petersen, Linda Gibbs Bullock, Linda Harrel Picker, Linda Tester Foster, Liz Boyd, Lois Goe, Lorna Koski, Lyle Greene, Lyn Bonbright, Lynn York Graham, Madelon Johnson Barham, Margaret Palmer Westersund, Marie Bariletti Roberts, Marie Masters, Marilyn Cobb Morton, Marjorie Davis, Martine Maloney, Meralee Weatherman Davis, Mike Tucker, Mike Watson, Nelson Billy, Nick Skillman, Pam Olsen Miller, Pat Kelly Courtney, Paul Brown, Paula Robinson Kemp, Phyllis Fuller Fisher, Randy Cummings, Randy Smith, Ric Hendricks, Richard Livingston, Rick Brown, Rita Shuman Chochrane, Robert Smith, Rod Anderson, Roger Dumbeck, Ron Meyers, Ron Simmons, Sandra Cleveland Allen, Sandy Carlson Hatt, Sandy Schiewe Macomber, Shari Kamm, Shellie Hyatt Patterson, Sherrie Hoyt Dobyns, Sherry Draper, Stan Gardner, Stan Goldsby, Steve Penner, Terri Meredith, Terry Baird, Terry James, Theresa Farrow, Tom McGill, Trudy Lay Harsin, Vicki Jones Horn Haldley, Wade McDougall, Wayne Salmon.
