PENDLETON — Several informal gatherings are planned as the Pendleton High School class of 1964 celebrates 55 years since turning the tassel.
A meet-and-greet is set for Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St. A barbecue picnic is Saturday at noon at Community Park Westside, 1200 S.W. 44th St. And, to wrap up the weekend, a Sunday breakfast is planned at 8 a.m. in the Student Union in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
There is no registration fee. Classmates are encouraged to spread the word and attend one or all activities to reminisce and catch up with friends.
For more information, call Ron Stevenson at 541-276-4184.
