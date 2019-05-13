PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School class of 1959 is planning a 60th class reunion, and is looking for the following classmates:
Darlene Childress, Bruce Comstock, Marjorie Core, Duane Defrees, Marcin Dumond, Evelyn Kautz, Joe Lucas, Larry Masterson, Carlotta Miller, Lois Mortenson, Arlene Myers, Anita Parrish, Roy Pelletier, Janie (Smith) Ferguson, Delores Stark, Richard Surry, Norma Van Dorn Prock, and Caroline Wells Horn.
If you know the whereabouts of any of these people, call Judy Severin at 541-969-3298.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.