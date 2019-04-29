PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School swing choir and jazz ensemble are raising money for travel and performance opportunities with Disney Performing Arts.
A spaghetti dinner is planned Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Rogers Fellowship Room at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The cost is $10 each or $30 for a family of four (additional family members are $5 each). Tickets can be purchased in advance from PHS music students, at the school office or at the door.
The musicians will provide live entertainment during the evening event. The performance begins at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Emily Muller-Cary at emily.muller-cary@pendleton.k12.or.us or 541-966-3892.
