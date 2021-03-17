PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club recently presented the Pendleton High School 2021 Seniors Parents Club a check for $500. The funds are to assist the Senior Night graduation activities.
The two groups held their can and bottle drives at the same time in late January. With their “Lion hearted community spirit,” the Pendleton Lions wished to give the senior class a boost this year.
Due to the pandemic, most school activities were cancelled. The Lions recognized the hard work and efforts that the youth did to raise their own funds and wanted to help.
If you want to donate to the 2021 Senior Class of PHS, call the high school at 541-966-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.