Nightingale Gallery/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — A pair of Pendleton High School students were recognized with special awards sponsored by Pendleton Center for the Arts during the Eastern Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition.
Both oil paintings, the awards were presented to Grace Pitner for "Peacock” and Summer Wildbill for "Birthday Cake."
The yearly show is coordinated by Nightingale Gallery at Eastern Oregon University. The exhibit, which opened Friday, Feb. 24, runs through March 17 in Loso Hall on the EOU campus in La Grande.
According to a press release from Cory Peeke, gallery director, the exhibit provides a unique experience for young artists. He said it is often the first opportunity most of them have to not only exhibit their work but to exhibit alongside their eastern Oregon peers.
The exhibit features a variety of media, representing the work of high school students from throughout the region. In addition to Pendleton, other local schools represented include Echo High School and McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
The EOU Art Program faculty juries the exhibit. Award certificates, gift cards, sketchbooks and a variety of EOU swag is presented to the Best of Show winners in each grade level. Honorable mentions receive certificates.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Peeke at cpeeke@eou.edu.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
