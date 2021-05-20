PENDLETON — Viviana Martinez cashed in with a $400 prize after placing second in a statewide media contest organized by O[yes], the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition.
Students were invited to create a 30-90 second video or a graphic design that inspires young workers to think twice about their personal health and safety at work, while highlighting the theme “Work. It can be more dangerous than you think.” Utilizing her artistic talents, Martinez created a graphic design that depicted safety regarding tripping over cords or wires.
“My message communicates the idea that a small trip can be disastrous, but by paying attention to our surroundings, we can divert a possible mishap,” Martinez said in a video describing her entry.
This isn’t the first time Martinez has been recognized for her artistic abilities. While in middle school, she won the Pendleton Lions Club peace poster contest two years in a row.
The mission of O[yes] is to prevent injuries and illnesses to young workers through outreach, advocacy and sharing resources with young workers, educators, employers, parents and labor organizations. To view Martinez’s winning entry and to view her commentary, search www.youngemployeesafety.org.
