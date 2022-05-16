SALEM — A sophomore from Pendleton High School was among those who earned top prizes in a media contest designed to increase awareness about workplace safety for young workers. Julianne Jones became aware of the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition contest through an online advertisement.
The theme, which included highlighting the mental well-being of young workers, piqued Jones’ interest. She said students are faced with struggles trying to juggle school, work, extracurricular activities and generally try to figure out life.
“I felt that this theme had some really good overlap with our mission at CommuniCare,” she said.
A member of the CommuniCare Club at Pendleton High School, Jones said the statewide organization invites students to become involved in their communities through volunteer work, fundraising and awarding grants to nonprofit organizations. Part of the club’s mission, she said, is to assist “individuals by destigmatizing the topic of mental health.”
Jones approached Jill Gregg, PHS CommuniCare advisor, about entering the young workers safety contest. Gregg was especially thrilled that Jones’ efforts were recognized with second place.
“I would also like to commend Julianne on taking the initiative on this opportunity,” Gregg said. “She put in all the work.”
Depicting a young worker being asked to pick up some extra shifts at work, Jones recruited her dad, Roy Jones, to act as a supervisor and Nicholas Jennings manned the camera. Titled “Be Bold for Better Balance,” as a young worker Jones demonstrated being torn by competing expectations and obligations.
Jones understands the need to find balance and set healthy boundaries in regards to work, school and personal interests. In addition to CommuniCare, Jones is involved in FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). She engages in volunteer activities and fundraisers through her involvement with both clubs.
In addition, Jones volunteers as a cashier at the Community Thrift Shop, which benefits the Umatilla County Historical Society. She also serves on the Pendleton Public Library Teen Council and was recognized as the city of Pendleton Youth Volunteer of the year in 2019.
Jones was excited to receive the news that her submission placed second, which included a $400 prize. In addition, it’s featured on the Oregon Young Employee Safety website.
“I hope that it helps young workers be bold in learning to set healthy boundaries in order to achieve a better work/school/life balance. Setting those boundaries and maintaining that balance is an ongoing struggle for me and I want all of my peers to know that they are not alone.”
To view Jones’ entry and her video comments about the project, visit youngemployeesafety.org/2022-media-contest-winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.