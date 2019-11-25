PENDLETON — In time for holiday gift-giving, the East Oregonian’s new pictorial history book, “Umatilla County Memories: A Pictorial History of the mid-1800s through 1939,” has arrived and is available for purchase.
The 144-page hardcover and heirloom-quality book features a glimpse of Umatilla County from the 1800s to 1939 through stunning historic photos — many of them never before published.
“With its visual history of the region, we believe local readers will love having this volume included in their personal library,” said EO Media Group Regional Publisher Chris Rush. “For a limited time, we are offering the books at a discounted price until the end of the year.”
The volume features historic photos from the Umatilla County Historical Society, Athena Public Library, city of Echo, Milton-Freewater Area Historical Society, Pendleton Round-Up, Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, as well as from newspaper readers including the private collection of Wayne Low.
“We are also deeply grateful to CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton for its sponsorship to help make this ambitious project possible,” said Rush.
Books may be purchased in-person at the East Oregonian office, 211 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, or the Hermiston Herald office at 333 E. Main St., Hermiston. Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The offices are closed for Thanksgiving.
Books may also be purchased online at Umatilla.PictorialBook.com.
