PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School first semester 2022 honor roll includes the following students:

Sixth grade, 4.0: Stevee Osborn; 3.9-3.5: Abigail Bensel, Lydia Henderson, Abbigail Johnson, Andrea Schonert; 3.49-3.0: Brylee Anthony, Rylee Bedard, Trevor Rhodes, Hailey Severe, Jaxon Siegmund, Amber Sutherland, Gage Williams.

Seventh grade, 4.0: Paige Hansen, Gracee Hemphill; 3.9-3.5: Alissa Bailey, Lauren Bohms, Madison Cartmell, Jada Deist, Jadian Hiatt, Kessa Litfin, Kaydin Whitaker; 3.49-3.0: Brian Anderson, Wyatt Fitzpatrick, Cody Hollis, Ashton Munkers, Kaylee Smith.

Eighth grade, 4.0: Aubrey Corwin, Coley Gibbs, Shelby Sutherland, Hailey Thieme, Kaija Warren; 3.9-3.5: Alexander Anderson, Andrea Black, Gabriel Endersby, Jullian Endersby, Issabella Hiatt, Ayden Hoeft, Carter Vanhouten-Chase; 3.49-3.0: Allysa Funez, Deacon Gourlie.

Ninth grade, 4.0: May Benson, Emily Brown, Lewis Hansen, Lillie Holman, Nakayla Myrland; 3.9-3.5: Maise Bensel, Presley Cartmell, Sophia Helgeson, Caleb Price, Alison Warner, Lynn Williams; 3.49-3.0: Eli Hinkle, Krister Litfin, Rylen Bronson, Kenzie Hoeft, John McBride.

10th grade, 4.0: Broc Erickson, Paige Moffit, Ali Smith, Brock Stelk; 3.9-3.5: Cali Alanis, Bryson Baleztena, Paedyn Bennett, Chase Corwin, Maggie Taylor; 3.49-3.0: James Montee, Bravery Pereira, Miles Standley, Jaxynn Thurmond.

11th grade, 4.0: McKenna Bray, Aiva Ellis, Kalyn Gambill, Malory Walborn; 3.9-3.5: Lisa Collin, Jennifer Evoniuk, Aaliyah Hanson, Teagen Thornton, Jenna Wells; 3.49-3.0: Tanner Bedard, Kailee Clark, Mya Futter, Montana Hamilton, Carley Hoeft, Skylar Jeffers, Trysten Walsborn.

12th grade, 4.0: Mackenzie Bennett, Hailey Dick, Chance McCormack, Madyson Moffit, Dezarae Putnam, Vanessa Winks; 3.9-3.5: Jade Atkins, Natalie Lankford, Madison Lunzmann; 3.49-3.0: Paul Hays, Gauge Hill, John Nelson, Wyatt Stillman.

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

