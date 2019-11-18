PILOT ROCK — The annual Soup & Chili Cook-Off and Auction will help raise money for the Rocket Boosters of Pilot Rock.
The event is Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family. In addition, beer and wine will be available for purchase. The auction starts at 6 p.m. Also, prizes will be awarded to the best soup and chili.
For more information or make a donation for the auction, contact rocketboosterclub@gmail.com, 541-969-6531 or 541-379-1996.
