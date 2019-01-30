PILOT ROCK — The Rocket Booster Club is blasting the word about a big raffle to raise money to support programs in Pilot Rock.
Items up for grabs include a $100 gas card, two adult day passes at Mt. Hood Meadows, a pair of youth passes for OMSI, two passes for the Oregon Coast Aquarium, a $50 gift card at Timberline Lodge and more. The raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
The drawing will be held Thursday, Feb. 21. For more information, search Facebook for “Rocket Boosters.”
(0) comments
