PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Community Days & Reunion Weekend kicks off Friday with a community dinner.
The meal will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Pilot Rock High School cafeteria. Featuring a choice of tri-tip or pork loin, tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.
Saturday’s event runs all day with activities at Veterans Park, the Pilot Rock Senior Center and Main Street. It includes food and craft vendors, a chili and rib cook-off, dog races, a beard and mustache competition, a quilt show, a car show, duck races and a beer garden. The evening crescendos with a parade at 6 p.m. followed by a street dance and concert featuring Redwood Son. Based in Redwood City, California, the group plays Americana and roots rock.
The event concludes Sunday with Church in the Park at 10 a.m. at Pilot Rock City park. A community potluck will follow the service.
For more information, including a full schedule of events, search Facebook for “Pilot Rock Days.” For questions, call Pilot Rock City Hall at 541-443-2811 or email communityday_reunionweekend@yahoo.com.
