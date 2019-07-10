PILOT ROCK — The city of Pilot Rock is changing things up with their annual city-wide yard sale.
Instead of holding it in conjunction with August’s Community Days, it will be held July 27-28. People are invited to provide information to have their yard sale included on the yard sale map. The cost is $5.
For more information, contact Virginia Carnes at 541-443-5832, Pilot Rock City Hall at 541-443-2811 or the Community Day/Reunion Weekend Committee at communityday_reunionweekend@yahoo.com.
