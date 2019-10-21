PILOT ROCK — Scholastic books and other fun items that would make great Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers will be available for purchase during an upcoming book fair.
The event is Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Pilot Rock Elementary School, 200 Vern McGowan Drive. In addition, people can shop from Oct. 23 through Nov. 4 at www.scholastic.com/bf/pilotrockelementary.
Also during the book fair event, Umatilla Health Department will be administering immunization shots for school-aged children. Those with insurance are asked to bring their information or card.
The event also features games, face painting and popcorn. And first responders will be on hand to interact with the community.
For more information, contact Christy Campbell at christy.campbell@pilotrocksd.org or 541-443-2361.
