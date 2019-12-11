PILOT ROCK — A light parade, community lighting contest and chili feed are featured during the Pilot Rock Winter Festival.
Sponsored by the Pilot Rock Chamber of Commerce, the event kicks off Sunday from 5-8 p.m. with judging for the lighting contest. Cash prizes of $75, $50 and $25 will be awarded for the best light displays.
People are encouraged to cruise around town and view the lighted displays — but be sure to stake out a spot downtown to watch the light parade at 6 p.m. Parade participants are invited to create a float or throw strings of lights on their vehicles.
After the parade, head into the Pilot Rock Council Chambers, 144 N. Alder Place, to warm up and enjoy free chili and hot chocolate.
Applications for the parade are available at Pilot Rock City Hall. For more information, call city hall at 541-443-2811 or Reilly Miller at 541-975-4845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.