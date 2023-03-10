Pilot Rock School District students pose for a photo Tuesday, March 7, 2023, during a National Honor Society induction ceremony at the school. In addition, students on the first semester honor roll were recognized.
PILOT ROCK — A number of high-achieving Pilot Rock School District students were recognized during the National Honor Society induction ceremony.
McKenna Bray, NHS president, served as the master of ceremonies on Tuesday, March 7 at the school. In addition to Bray, Pilot Rock’s NHS council includes Aiva Ellis, Kalyn Gambill, Teagen Thornton and Malory Walborn. The group’s advisor is Helen Doherty.
The pinned members include Bryson Baleztena, Paedyn Bennett, Chase Corwin, Broc Erickson, Paige Moffit, Ali Smith, Brock Stelk and Magdalena Taylor. And probationary members are Lewis Hansen, Lillie Holman and Seth Umpleby.
Also, Principal David Norton presented the first semester honor roll:
Ninth grade: 4.0 Hailey Thieme, Kaija Warren; 3.5-3.99: Alexander Anderson, Andrea Black, Aubrey Corwin, Gabriel Endersby, Coley Gibbs, Issabella Hiatt, Ayden Hoeft; 3.0-3.49: Shaiya Larson, Carter Vanhouten-Chase.
10th grade: 4.0: May Benson, Lewis Hansen, Sophia Helgeson, Lillie Holman, Nakayla Myrland, Seth Umpleby; 3.5-3.99: Maise Bensel, Emily Brown, Krister Litfin, Caleb Price, Alison Warner, Matthew Wynder; 3.0-3.49: Presley Cartmell, Eli Hinkle, John McBride.
11th grade: 4.0 Paige Moffit, Miles Standley, Magdalena Taylor; 3.5-3.99: Bryson Baleztena, Paedyn Bennett, Broc Erickson, Ali Smith; 3.0-3.49: Chase Corwin, James Lunzmann, Brock Stelk, Wesley Stillman.
High school academic/career advisors include ninth grade: Amylee Perrine, Jeremy Talbot; 10th grade: Liz Bronson, Tyler Zyph; 11th grade: Seth Johnson, Jacob Try; 12th grade: Ellissa Chatfield, Stephen Collins.
The junior high honor roll, with awards presented during an assembly at the school, are:
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
