Pilot Rock student honors

Pilot Rock School District students pose for a photo Tuesday, March 7, 2023, during a National Honor Society induction ceremony at the school. In addition, students on the first semester honor roll were recognized.

 Pilot Rock School District/Contributed Photo

PILOT ROCK — A number of high-achieving Pilot Rock School District students were recognized during the National Honor Society induction ceremony.

McKenna Bray, NHS president, served as the master of ceremonies on Tuesday, March 7 at the school. In addition to Bray, Pilot Rock’s NHS council includes Aiva Ellis, Kalyn Gambill, Teagen Thornton and Malory Walborn. The group’s advisor is Helen Doherty.

