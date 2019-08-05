PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock Police Department and the Pilot Rock Education & Community Foundation are teaming up to revive National Night Out activities.
Laura Byrnes said it’s been a number of years since the community has held National Night Out. The event encourages people to get out and meet their neighbors and connect with local law enforcement. Activities are Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Pilot Rock City Park.
The family-friendly gathering includes a free hot dog dinner and kids’ activities, including a bouncy house, face painting and sack races. In addition, Packy Doherty will provide Irish music at 7:15 p.m. The event, Byrnes said, is relaxed and low-key. She encourages people to come out and visit with other local citizens and first responders.
For more information, call Byrnes at 541-379-9730.
