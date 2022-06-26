PENDLETON — When imagining the creation of contemporary art, a working ranch is usually not the first thing that comes to mind. But far from universities, gallery spaces, and artist’s studios, Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture is fostering the creation of new work by artists, ecological scientists and scholars.
An exhibit of work by the facility’s residents will be on view in the East Oregonian Gallery at Pendleton Center for the Arts. The opening reception is Thursday, July 7, 5:30-7 p.m. at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Admission is free.
Operated by the Roundhouse Foundation, Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture is a 260-acre working ranch just outside Sisters. They connect sustainable agricultural practices, conservation and the traditional skills integral to ranching life with the arts, sciences, and contemporary crafts. The exhibit in Pendleton features work by 28 artists who have spent time at the ranch in two- to four-week visits over the past four years.
“Even though we designed the residency to be highly competitive, I’m blown away by the body of work that the program has inspired and facilitated since we started in 2018,” Roundhouse Founder Kathy Deggendorfer said. “I can’t wait to see it celebrated in the gallery at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.”
Residencies provide time and space to work, away from the distractions and obligations of day-to-day life. At Pine Meadow, guests learn about the work involved in growing food, raising livestock and being the stewards of land in Central Oregon. Residents are asked to contribute to the ranch by taking on jobs, such as collecting eggs or tending gardens, and often present workshops or artist’s talks in the community.
The Pendleton exhibit illustrates the wide range of media the residency supports, including poetry and writing, painting, sculpture, printmaking and music. The local exhibit marks the first time residents from the program have shown their work as a group.
The display remains through July 30. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Other times are available by appointment. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
