MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse recently revealed who will serve on its 2021 royalty court.
The three young women include Jenna Johnson and Meadow Fauver, both of Walla Walla, Washington, and Macy Thomas of Milton-Freewater.
Johnson is the daughter of Chris and Brook Johnson. She is a sophomore at Walla Walla High School. Her passions are FFA and showing her trusty steed, Wren.
Fauver is the daughter of Tracy Fauver. A junior at Walla Walla High School, she also plays softball. Her best friend and confidant is her horse, Syrah.
Thomas is the daughter of Terrill and Heidi Thomas. She will graduate this school year from McLoughlin High School. When not working on the ranch and raising her own cattle to show in 4-H, Thomas takes the lead on her high school yearbook. Her equine partner, on and off the ranch, is Duck.
This year's royalty court is sponsored by Nobody's Girl and will be focused on community service, Pioneer Posse activities and local events. The ladies will start their reign Oct. 10-11 at the Posse Grounds to honor champions at the Cayuse Jr. Rodeo and assist with the annual Dickerson Memorial Rodeo.
For more information about the Pioneer Posse, visit mfpposse.com.
