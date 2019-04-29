With spring in the air, plants and flowers are blooming. Several FFA chapters and a garden club have announced plant sales:
•Echo FFA Chapter: Wednesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 600 E. Gerone St., Echo. Bedding flowers and vegetables start at $1. Hanging baskets also available. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/echo.ffa.
•Hermiston FFA: Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., HHS greenhouse, 600 S. First St. Students are selling hanging baskets, flowers (geraniums, snapdragons, petunias alyssum and more), vegetables (peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers), wooden planter boxes and special items made by the HHS metal shop. For more information, contact Brianna Smith at brianna.smith@hermistonsd.org or visit www.facebook.com/HermistonORFFA.
•Irrigon FFA: Thursday from 6-8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave. For more information, call 541-922-5551.
•Dirt Dabblers: Saturday at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. Features annuals, perennials, house plants, vegetables, cactus, gardening books, tools and more. For more information, contact slafleur53@aol.com.
