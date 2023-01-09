PENDLETON — Poet Lex Runciman uses a baseball analogy when discussing how to engage people who think they don’t like poetry.
“If a hitter gets one hit for every three at-bats, that’s a pretty darn good record,” he said. “Even three for 10 ain’t bad. Same for poems: if you find something intriguing, something to like or to think about, in one poem for every three you hear or read, or even three for 10, then you’ve found a writer you ought to investigate.”
Runciman will swing for the fences as he reads from his works during the upcoming First Draft Writers’ Series. The free event is Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. In addition, people can view the event via Zoom. A short discussion will follow. The evening concludes with an open mic for local writers to read from their work.
After his graduate studies, Runciman taught 11 years at Oregon State University, followed by 25 at Linfield College. He received an Oregon Book Award in 1989. His sixth book, “Salt Moons: Poems 1981-2016,” was published in 2017, and a new volume, “Unlooked For,” is due out soon.
“Poems try to make sense of experience with concision and elegance — even beauty — in the language itself,” Runciman explains. “Most broadly, my sense of experience is that there is too much of it, and it goes by too fast.”
The result, he said, is often confusion, astonishment, even gratitude, and sometimes anger or terror. His impulse as a writer is to try to make sense of it, even if only in very small increments.
In providing an anecdote to help illustrate his artistic point of view, Runciman shares this story:
“Years ago, when we lived in an aging apartment, an old car was parked at the curb. In the year we lived there, that car never moved. Over months, it became dirtier and dirtier. Eventually, the woman whose kitchen window gave her a daily view of that car decided to wash it. In fact, she washed only — and exactly — what she could see from her kitchen window. A poem grew out of my sense of wonder, even admiration, of her actions.”
Showcasing notable Pacific Northwest authors, First Draft Writers’ Series meets the third Thursday of each month. For questions, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
