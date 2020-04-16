PENDLETON — The Pomeroy Ranger District is still recruiting four to six students between the ages of 15 and 18 for summer employment in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). The program will last between six to eight weeks and is expected to start June 28. Applications are due April 30.
The Forest Service’s top priority is the safety and health of employees and the public. At this time, the Pomeroy Ranger District intends to hire a YCC crew for the summer but may adjust the program based on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and Washington state’s executive order. If current stay home orders are still in effect, the Forest Service will defer the crew’s start date until restrictions are lifted or cancel the program. A decision on the crew will be made by mid-June and Forest Service personnel will notify all candidates if conditions or employment opportunities change due to COVID-19.
Youths are paid the Washington state minimum wage rate of $13.50 per hour. No housing or transportation to and from Pomeroy Ranger District is provided. Applicants must live in the local area; nonlocal applicants who have a parent or legal guardian in the local commuting area are eligible to apply.
No previous experience is required. Work may consist of noxious weed removal, fence removal and construction, recreation and trail maintenance, fuel monitoring and vegetation surveys on the Pomeroy Ranger District.
Applicants must:
•Be at least 15 years old on selection date, and not reach the age of 19 during the term of employment in the program,
•Have a Social Security number, or have submitted an application to obtain one, and
•Obtain parental or legal consent to enroll in the program.
To apply, all interested candidates must complete and submit a signed application (digital signatures are acceptable). Applications are available online at https://www.fs.fed.us/sites/default/files/ycc-application-english-v2-exp-1-31-2020.pdf or in the Pomeroy High School drop box. Completed applications can be emailed to tara.hanger@usda.gov or placed in a sealed envelope and returned to the drop box.
All applicants will be notified by phone of their selection status no later than May 15.
For more information about the YCC program, please contact the Pomeroy Ranger District at 509-843-1891. For more information about the Umatilla National Forest please visit www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla/.
