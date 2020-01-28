HERMISTON — The Union Club is hosting a special market to provide Valentine’s Day shopping opportunities.
The Valentine’s Pop-Up Market is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 E. Main St., Hermiston. The public will have an opportunity to find gift ideas for loved ones all in one place. People will have a chance to buy wine, jewelry and more, as well as preorder flowers or chocolate covered strawberries.
For more information, including vendors that will be on hand, search the Union Club on Facebook or Instagram. For questions, call 541-289-8299.
