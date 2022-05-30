BOARDMAN — More than two dozen employers are looking to attract applicants and future employees Wednesday, June 1, at a job fair in Boardman.
The Port of Morrow and Boardman Chamber of Commerce joined forces to host the fair at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman. A diverse group of businesses plan to attend the event, according to a press release from the port, including Columbia River Health, Hanley Energy Electrical and Lamb Weston.
Some companies looking to hire are offering on-the-job training. Sonja Neal, director of operations at Columbia River Health, in the press release said the company believes in "growing our own" and provides training to become certified as a medical assistant, phlebotomist, pharmacy tech, certified health worker and in handling medical records.
The Blue Mountain Community College Workforce Training Center is bringing its forklift simulator to the fair for visitors to try out. According to the press release, many employers within the region are seeking qualified forklift operators.
The Port of Morrow Workforce Development staff is going to be onsite to help with filling out applications. You can also schedule an appointment with them for help with resumes and cover letters.
For more information about the job fair, call 541-945-2231.
