BOARDMAN — The regular January Port of Morrow commission meeting has been changed.
The group usually meets the second Wednesday of each month. However, the upcoming meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman.
For more information, contact Brandy Warburton at 541-561-3440, brandyw@portofmorrow.com or visit www.portofmorrow.com/port-commission.
