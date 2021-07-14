WALLA WALLA — A Portland-based band that was invited to perform on America’s Got Talent will play at the Gesa Power House Theatre.
The We Three concert is Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets ($40) are available at www.phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. We Three last performed to a sold-out audience at Gesa Power House Theatre in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.