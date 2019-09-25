PENDLETON — The newly refurbished Moller Organ at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church is featured during a concert by a Portland musician.
Known for his talent as a conductor, lecturer, pianist and organist, Bill Crane will perform Sunday at 4 p.m. at the church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge but donations will be accepted.
Crane is no stranger to Pendleton — he played the calliope during the Dress-Up Parade during the centennial year of the Pendleton Round-Up. In addition, he has performed various concerts over the years.
For more information, call 541-276-7681.
