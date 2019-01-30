PORTLAND — Oregon students in first through eighth grades are invited to design a poster that represents the importance of acceptance and diversity in our neighborhoods.
Sponsored by the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, the theme of the 21st annual poster contest is, “Everyone is Welcome in My Neighborhood.” The top entries will receive cash awards and the chance to showcase their artwork throughout Oregon.
To qualify, posters must be horizontally-oriented on an 11x17 sheet of white paper or poster board. Materials may include crayons, colored pencils, magic markers, tempera paint, pastels or chalk. Glitter or glue are not to be used. All entries must be received by Friday, March 15 at Fair Housing Council of Oregon, 1221 S.W. Yamhill St. #305, Portland, OR 97205.
The contest provides an opportunity to engage youngsters in open discussions about civil rights in housing. Youths can learn how fair housing laws protect Oregonians against discrimination.
For more information, visit www.fhco.org/index.php/news/poster-competition. For questions, contact program assistant Eleanor Doyle at edoyle@fhco.org.
