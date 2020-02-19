PORTLAND —The Fair Housing Council of Oregon is seeking entries for its 22nd annual Fair Housing Poster Contest.
Open to students in first through eighth grades, the theme is “Together We Make a Neighborhood.” Cash awards will be presented to 10 contest winners and the grand prize artwork will be printed on thousands of posters and distributed throughout Oregon. The submission deadline is Friday, March 13.
Young artists are encouraged to design and submit a poster that exhibits the importance of acceptance and diversity in our neighborhoods. It provides an opportunity to engage young members of the community in an open discussion about civil rights in housing.
Participation in this year’s poster contest educates youths on how fair housing laws protect all Oregonians against illegal housing discrimination by promoting equitable access to housing and economic choices. According to the federal and state fair housing laws, all residents have equal access to housing regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status, disability, source of income, marital status, sexual orientation, age, gender identity and occupation.
For full contest rules and information, visit www.fhco.org. For questions, contact Sam Goldberg, at sgoldberg@fhco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.