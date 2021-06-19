BAKER CITY — The Powder River Music Review is back offering live music on Sundays and some select Saturdays at the Powder River Pavilion in Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
The concerts are from 4-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 20, features Cale Moon, an up-and-coming Nashville recording artist who hails from Benton City, Washington. Patty Clayton of Cowgirl Up and Barefoot & Bonafide performs Saturday, June 26: D’ Club L’ Eveque performs on June 27, and Brady Goss performs on July 4.
Attendees are asked to help support the concert series. Those who make a $5 donation will receive a raffle ticket or, for $20, receive an arm’s length of raffle tickets to increase your chance of winning a great prize.
Social distancing guidelines with people not in their household is recommended. Also, people are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket as the park doesn’t offer adequate seating.
For more information about the upcoming schedule, visit www.facebook.com/bakercityevents. For questions, contact bakercityevents1@gmail.com or 541-905-2257.
