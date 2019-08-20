PORTLAND — People are encouraged to save the date for the Oregon Energy Fund Power Gala.
In its 30th year, the event celebrates three decades of helping Oregonians in need pay their energy bills. The Power Gala is Saturday, Oct. 12 with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at The Sentinel Hotel, 614 S.W. 11th Ave., Portland.
The 1920s-themed event will feature Northwest cuisine, live and silent auctions, live music and stories from energy fund recipients. People are encouraged to dress up in their finest Great Gatsby-era attire.
Tickets are $150, which helps in supporting the Oregon Energy Fund's mission of assisting Oregonians in financial crisis with their energy bills. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oregonenergyfund.org/powergala.
