WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A pair of viewings of “Halfway to Zen,” an independent film about a group of misfits who are reunited and begin to relearn what it means to be a family, is planned at the Power House Theatre.
The initial screening is Friday, April 30, and an encore viewing is Wednesday, May 5. Showtimes for both events is 7 p.m. Power House is located at 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla.
Originally released in 2016, the drama is 96 minutes and includes strong language. Each screening will be followed by a prerecorded conversation between Warren Etheredge, the director of film programming, and the filmmakers.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons. Also, masks are required and physical distancing between households will be observed.
Tickets are available at www.phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. Also, view the website for information about other upcoming events at the theatre.
