WALLA WALLA — An independent film about a family’s estrangement and awkward attempts to reconnect will be screened at the Power House Theatre.
“Phoebe’s Father” can be viewed Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Director John Helde and the cast worked together to improvise the script for the movie. Described as a funny, touching and realistic family portrait, it was shot entirely on location in Seattle.
Seating for the screening is capped at 100 patrons. In addition, masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and physical distancing between households will be observed.
Power House Movies showcase award-winning festival favorites, feature-length narratives, documentaries and undiscovered gems, paired with exclusive content from the movie makers themselves — most often in conversation with Warren Etheredge, Power House’s director of film programming. For tickets or more information, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.
