WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Gesa Power House Theatre will reopen for film screenings starting Friday, March 12, and continuing for as long as Walla Walla remains in Phase 2 of Governor Inslee's Safe Start Washington recovery plan.
Gesa Power House Theatre will be announcing multiple film screenings in the coming weeks. Films will be screened on Fridays at 7 p.m., with an encore screening the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. In order to comply with social distancing, all films will be general admission.
First up on Friday, March 12, and again on Wednesday, March 17, will be a screening of the documentary "Picture of His Life," which is currently opening festivals throughout the world and frequently winning Audience Awards for Best Documentary. The film follows Amos Nachoum, one of the world's greatest underwater photographers, as he attempts to photograph the elusive polar bear.
With pandemic restrictions easing, increasing availability of vaccines, and social distancing and cleaning protocols in place, Gesa Power House Theatre is allowed to reopen at 25% capacity under Phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start Plan. Seating for each film screening will be capped at 100 patrons. Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed. Details can be found at www.phtww.org/covid-19.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at www.phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Joining the Power House team this year as director of film programming is Warren Etheredge, one of the founding faculty of The Red Badge Project, co-founder of the Walla Walla Movie Crush festival of short films, and former curator of the 1 Reel Film Festival at Bumbershoot.
"The Power House will offer movies worth leaving your couch for," said Etheredge in a press release, "including premieres and unreleased gems, along with exclusive conversations with filmmakers, film subjects, experts, and the audience. I am confident it will be worth the price of admission and the chore of getting dressed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.