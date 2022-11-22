PENDLETON — The inspiration for recent works by Marie Pratuch grew from her love of the Oregon coast.
“I find inspiration and peace in the smell of the salty air, the feel of the sand under my feet, and the abundance of wildlife found wherever I go,” she said. “My prints are composites, created from pictures and memories that I’ve collected over the years.”
“Marie Pratuch: New Prints” will open with a party on Friday, Nov. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public.
Pratuch hopes visitors to the gallery will find something in her work that triggers a memory of a special place or experience that they’ve had, “where the waves meet the shore.”
The display will be available for view through Dec. 31. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.pendletonarts.org or call 541-278-9201.
