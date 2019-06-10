PENDLETON — During the last meeting of the season, the Roundup Republican Women invite people to hear a presentation by Laura Jensen of Pregnancy Care Services.
With recent legislation regarding abortion in the news across the nation, Jensen will share about Oregon’s current laws. In addition, she is expected to provide a sneak preview about the organization’s annual fall fundraiser. A nonprofit organization, Pregnancy Care Services provides encouragement, support and education to make life-affirming pregnancy decisions.
The no-host luncheon is Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The lunch costs $11. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
For planning purposes, people are asked to RSVP by contacting 541-969-2677 or rounduprw@gmail.com.
